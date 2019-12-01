White House Declines House Judiciary Impeachment Hearing Invitation

The White House on Sunday told House Democrats that they will not take part in the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing, after being invited by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler.

The news comes as Nadler asked President Donald Trump on Friday if he would be sending his lawyers to the impeachment hearing scheduled for Dec. 4. Nadler also asked Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee what witnesses they plan to ask permission to subpoena for the hearings in letters sent to Trump, the Associated Press reported.

“I write to ask if — pursuant to H. Res. 660 and the relating Judiciary Committee Impeachment Inquiry procedures — you and your counsel plan to attend the hearing or make a request to question the witness panel,” Nadler wrote in his letter to Trump on Tuesday, setting the first hearing for the committee in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against the president.

Nadler has continued to investigate Trump, requesting a number of documents from the White House on March 4 and sending letters seeking information from people and organizations close to Trump. (RELATED: House Tables Vote To Consider Articles Of Impeachment For Trump)

In March, the House Judiciary chairman sent requests to 81 groups, people and organizations, searching for constitutional abuses and corruption by Trump. The New York representative said in March the requests for documents are to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.”

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans do not appear to be concerned about House Democrats’ ongoing efforts to impeach Trump, with many saying even if the House were to move forward with impeachment there is no way the Senate would vote to impeach the president. (RELATED: Senate Republicans Are Not At All Worried About Impeachment)

The Daily Caller spoke with over 10 GOP senators in mid-October, who all shared their views about House Democrats’ efforts to impeach the president. Not one senator was concerned about the impeachment process, saying they are most concerned about Democrats’ ongoing attempts to impeach Trump based on no hard evidence.