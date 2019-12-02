Alabama Is Outside The AP Top 5 For The First Time In More Than 4 Years

One tweet tells you all you need to know about Alabama’s domination under Nick Saban.

The Crimson Tide lost to Auburn in the Iron Bowl this past weekend, and that resulted in Saban's squad finishing the regular season 10-2.

They also dropped to number nine in the AP Poll. According to a tweet from ESPN, it’s the first time in more than four years the Tide have dropped out of the top five.

Alabama is out of the top 5 in the AP Poll for the first time in 1,485 days pic.twitter.com/bZfSjNfY8F — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 1, 2019

That tweet is simply mind-boggling, and it’s borderline unbelievable. Four years! The Crimson Tide haven’t been ranked outside of the top five in the past four years!

Just in case you didn’t already think Nick Saban is the best at what he does, this tweet should be just about all you need.

Sure, Alabama isn’t going to the playoff this year. They’re just not. Their hopes and dreams were murdered by the Tigers this weekend.

That’s just the reality of the situation, but it’s also shined a light on how dominant they’ve been over the past few years.

Don’t count out Saban and the Tide going forward. He’s brought five titles to Tuscaloosa, and he’ll probably bring some more before it’s all said and done.

The man is a champ at a level that is simply unreal.