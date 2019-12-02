Auburn Fined $250,000 For Storming The Field After Beating Alabama

Auburn got hit with a huge fine from the SEC after beating Alabama this past Saturday.

The Tigers pulled off a huge victory in the Iron Bowl. Naturally, that led to fans going wild and storming the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s what you do when you win a game on that level, but it will now cost the school.

According to Brett McMurphy, Auburn has been fined $250,000 for fans storming the field.

Auburn is fined $250,000 by SEC for fans rushing the field after win against Alabama — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 2, 2019

Worth every damn penny, folks. That’s the kind of win that people will remember for a very long time. It’s the kind of win people will talk about years.

Paying $250,000 for fans storming the field is a very small price. It’s pennies, especially when you consider all the press Auburn has been getting since defeating Nick Saban and company.

Pay the fine with a smile on your face!

Honestly, Auburn should ask to get fined more. If the SEC wants to fine fans for celebrating a monumental win, then hit the $1 million mark.

They killed Nick Saban’s playoff hopes! Like I already said above, it’s worth every damn penny to storm the field in that situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball) on Nov 30, 2019 at 4:55pm PST

You know, there’s a very simple way to avoid teams storming the field. You simply don’t let them win. I know it sounds crazy, but it’s the truth.

Auburn got the win, and to the victor go the spoils!