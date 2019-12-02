Cyber Monday Blowout. Today Only: Get Limited Edition Bose Headphones For 30% Off

Bose is consistently ranked as some of the best headphones you can buy. This pair of Bose Sound SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones is no exception. These limited edition headphones are very stylish, as they are ultraviolet and midnight blue in color. You’ll be sure to turn heads when you wear these headphones.

Normally $199.99, get these Bose limited edition earbuds for just $139.99

Without a pesky cord to get in the way, the wireless feature makes day-to-day tasks more simple. Alongside this, the sweat and weather resistance is perfect for working out. These headphones contain up to five hours of play time on each charge so you don’t have to worry about running out of battery during the day. If you’re worried about these headphones falling out of your ear, the StayHear+ Sport tips will eliminate this worry. The tips come in three different sizes: small, medium, and large. If you do happen to lose your headphones, Bose has installed a “find my buds” feature to make sure you can locate them safely and securely. All you have to do is download Bose’s connect app and register your device for tracking.

This product is normally listed at $199.99. However, this Cyber Monday, Amazon is offering them for a discounted price of $139.99! You won’t want to miss out on this offer. However, this deal expires at the end of the day, so be sure to act fast!

