Cyber Monday Deal: Get This Amazon Echo Input For Over 50% Off

We have all heard of Amazon’s Echo device, but now it’s time to say hello to Amazon’s Echo Input! This holiday season, the Echo Input is on sale for only $14.99. Echo Input adds Alexa to any bluetooth speaker. It connects through a 3.5mm cable or bluetooth. From here, you can ask Alexa to set alarms for you, play your favorite music, read the news, check on the weather, and control other smart devices in your home.

Just $14.99 today only, this is the cheapest Alexa enabled device ever!

The Echo Input is designed to protect your privacy. If you desire, you can ask Alexa to turn off the microphone and electrically disconnect all bluetooth microphones. This product’s sleek design will not distract from the beauty of your home. The best feature of this product is its’ easy set-up. All you have to do to get your Echo Input started is plug it in, connect to the internet via the Alexa App, pair with your bluetooth speakers, and simply ask Alexa to perform any of the features listed above.

Those who have purchased this product have left favorable reviews. One purchaser has stated, “The Echo Input immediately became a wonderful surprise; it feels like getting a very low price on Alexa, by using some speakers I already owned. I have over a dozen Alexa devices, every speaker option, but this thing offers a sense of independence to use alternative speakers. This is well worth the cost, even to just experiment with the device and connection options.”

This Cyber Monday deal is one you won’t want to miss out on!

