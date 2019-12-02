Politics

Elizabeth Warren Promises To Get Rid Of The Electoral College After She Wins In 2020

Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Speaks At Clark Atlanta University

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s latest campaign promise would require an overhaul of the United States Constitution.

Warren posted a video Tuesday stating her hope that she will “be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College.” She went on to say that she wanted to be “elected by direct vote” to serve her second term as president. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Tanks In Latest Poll, Loses Double Digits As Biden Rises Again)

Critics were quick to note the irony of Warren’s stated goal.

And as a few also noted, a move to direct election would require a constitutional amendment — a process on which Warren could have far greater impact as a senator than as president.