Elizabeth Warren Promises To Get Rid Of The Electoral College After She Wins In 2020

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s latest campaign promise would require an overhaul of the United States Constitution.

Warren posted a video Tuesday stating her hope that she will “be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College.” She went on to say that she wanted to be “elected by direct vote” to serve her second term as president. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Tanks In Latest Poll, Loses Double Digits As Biden Rises Again)

My goal is to get elected—but I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College. I want my second term to be elected by direct vote. pic.twitter.com/a2Lj2a9F0F — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 2, 2019

Critics were quick to note the irony of Warren’s stated goal.

My goal is to get elected and then abolish the unfair corrupt system that elected me. https://t.co/d57PGgElX9 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2019

Making absurd, completely unrealistic promises is rapidly becoming her specialty. https://t.co/py1s6D84aS — David French (@DavidAFrench) December 2, 2019

There are two reasons her “plan” is doomed. The first is that she has no chance of getting elected. …The second would be even harder to overcome. #2020election #ElectoralCollege #ElizabethWarren https://t.co/QKrVUVRDfL — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) December 2, 2019

And as a few also noted, a move to direct election would require a constitutional amendment — a process on which Warren could have far greater impact as a senator than as president.