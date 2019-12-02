Feleipe Franks Announces That He’s Leaving Florida, Will Look At Transferring Or Entering The NFL Draft

Quarterback Feleipe Franks is leaving the Florida Gators.

Franks, who lost his starting job after getting hurt, announced Sunday on his Instagram account that he was leaving the program to look at the NFL draft or transferring. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can’t blame Franks for leaving Florida, but he’s delusional if he thinks he’s ready for the NFL right now.

I don’t know who he has advising him, but that’s just not going to happen. No chance in hell at all that an NFL team is drafting Franks.

He might be a solid college option, but let’s not get crazy here. The young man isn’t ready for the pros.

What Franks should do is find a nice Group of Five program that he can start at immediately, try to put up some gaudy stats, improve his game and then take a shot at the pros.

That’s a much better idea than making the jump to the NFL right now because teams just won’t be interested.

He still has a lot to prove if he wants to be getting paychecks for playing on Sundays.

Stay in school, Franks. This shouldn’t even be a tough call.