George Conway Uses Kellyanne Conway’s Tweet To Attack Trump

In a rare move, attorney George Conway directly involved his wife and White House advisor Kellyanne Conway in an attack on President Donald Trump.

The president’s adviser, responding on Monday to a viral video of former Vice President Joe Biden talking about children touching his hairy legs in a pool, tweeted, “Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe. We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”

WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe. We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy? https://t.co/QsCwihXAB6 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) December 2, 2019

Conway had made a similar comment weeks earlier, telling Fox News host Martha MacCallum, “Give me a break, we don’t need Ukraine to help beat Joe Biden.” (RELATED: Kellyanne Conway Fires Back: ‘Give Me A Break, We Don’t Need Ukraine To Help Beat Joe Biden’)

Her husband quoted her tweet, adding, “Your boss apparently thought so.”

Your boss apparently thought so. https://t.co/yje099pkPU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 2, 2019

The couple are often at odds politically speaking, but people were quick to note that it was rare for Conway to engage his wife directly on Twitter.

Believe this is the first time George Conway has quote tweeted Kellyanne like this pic.twitter.com/Xhb38YQ73J — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) December 2, 2019

I could be wrong but I think this is the first time @gtconway3d has gone after @KellyannePolls as directly as this pic.twitter.com/TYvpr0gu0S — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 2, 2019

For her part, Kellyanne Conway has often scolded reporters who ask about the state of her marriage in light of the often-expansive gap between her support for President Trump and her husband’s obvious distaste for him.