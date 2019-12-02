The Jacksonville Jaguars Have To Start Gardner Minshew At Quarterback The Rest Of The Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars have to keep Gardner Minshew at quarterback for every remaining snap this season.

Minshew replaced Nick Foles at the start of the second half Sunday in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it was 100% the proper call from Doug Marrone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Jaguars fans are chanting for Gardner Minshew after Nick Foles has two turnovers in two drives. pic.twitter.com/RJaSvxidtC — Big Minshew Country (@BigCatCountry) December 1, 2019

The offense under Foles looked like a joke. The Jags might have lost, but Minshew re-energized the whole team when he took the field.

The fans were loving it, the ball started moving, and Jacksonville scored. This shouldn’t even be a close call. It has to be Minshew from here on out.

Was Minshew perfect? No, but he was also trying to come back from being 25 points down. That’s a risky situation to thrust a rookie QB into, but he didn’t back down at all.

Minshew was made for the spotlight. It’s where he flourishes.

Sunday was all the proof we ever needed in order to know that this has to be all about Minshew Mania. As much as we all like Foles as a person, he can’t be allowed to get reps over the former Washington State star.

He just can’t. This is all about Minshew from here on out. It’s what the fans want, it’s what the league wants, it’s what the universe wants and it also gives the Jags the best shot at winning.

Get it done, Marrone. It’s an easy call to make.