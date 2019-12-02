Jimmy Carter Back In Hospital

Former President Jimmy Carter is back in the hospital, this time for a urinary tract infection, according to a statement from The Carter Center on Monday.
Carter, 95, is the oldest living president in U.S. history. He has been hospitalized multiple times in 2019, most recently on Nov. 11 for a brain bleed. Carter recovered from the brain procedure and returned home Nov. 27.
“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., this past weekend for treatment for a urinary tract infection,” The Carter Center wrote in a statement Monday. “He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon.”
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., this past weekend for treatment for a urinary tract infection. He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon. https://t.co/UHHhpTGHVj
— The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) December 2, 2019
The Carter Center added that a statement will be issued when the former Democratic president is released from the hospital. (RELATED: Jimmy Carter Is Back Teaching Sunday School After Fall)
Carter’s other hospital visits this year have been the result of numerous falls. One such fall left him with stitches on his brow and another fall resulted in a broken hip.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.