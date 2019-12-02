FLASHBACK: Watch The Tales Of Joe Biden The Lifeguard

Video has surfaced of 2020 Presidential candidate Joe Biden telling stories about his time as a lifeguard in a 2017 speech, saying he allowed children to play with his wet leg hair.
The video shows Biden, surrounded by children, explaining what he learned from the black community outside of an Aquatic Center dedication in Delaware. (RELATED: Biden Described Allowing Children To Play With His Wet Leg Hair In Resurfaced Clip: ‘I’ve Loved Kids Jumping On My Lap’)
Is this another flub by Biden, or a more sincere story about his life experiences?
WATCH:
Check out TheDC’s videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico