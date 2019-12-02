Joy Behar Uses Biden’s Weekend Wife Nibble To Mock Melania Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden interrupted his wife’s stump speech over the weekend by biting her finger, and Joy Behar used that moment Monday to mock First Lady Melania Trump.

During a segment of ABC’s “The View,” Behar noted that Biden had taken a playful snap at Dr. Jill Biden’s finger as she helped him kick off his “No Malarkey” tour in Iowa — and then offered that up as proof that President Donald Trump and Melania did not share the same type of bond. (RELATED: 3 Times ‘The View’ Hosts Blatantly Lied On TV In Less Than An Hour)

WATCH:

“I thought it was silly and, like, they clearly still love each other and are playful,” Meghan McCain said.

Guest host Yvette Nicole Brown added, “I think it’s adorable, and it’s just kind of a reflex. You put your finger in someone’s face, they kind of go for it. It was a reflex. It was sweet.”

“That’s what I did with Bernie Sanders when I did Bill Maher with him years ago,” Abby Huntsman said. “He kept going like with his with his hands. I did not nibble. You have to do something. Everyone sees it’s uncomfortable. I thought in that moment, they look like they’re very happy, and frankly he needs to do more of that. That’s his soft side.”

“They seem to like each other though, still. Melania looks like she’s at a funeral half the time,” Behar said as the audience laughed. “Not for nothing.”