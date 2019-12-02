Report: Kylie Jenner Doesn’t Want Serious A Relationship With Drake

Kylie Jenner is all too familiar with Drake’s past relationships and reportedly doesn’t want a serious relationship with the rapper because “she’s smarter than that.”

A source close to the 22-year-old reality star and the 33-year-old rapper explained that after media outlets caught on that the two were reportedly romantically involved the same month that Jenner had split from boyfriend Travis Scott, the pair decided to cool things off, per Page Six in a piece published Monday.

"When the media caught on, they stopped," the insider shared. "Neither of them want to be publicly seen as a couple."

A source close to the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star also shared that she doesn't want a serious relationship with the Drake, known for being a womanizer, according to the report.

"She's smarter than that," the insider shared.

It all comes following reports that Jenner and the “God’s Plan” hitmaker looked cozy back in October at his birthday party.

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kylie [Jenner] was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together. They seemed to have a connection, though.”

Despite Kylie and Scott’s recent split, reports have surfaced that the two spent the Thanksgiving weekend together with family, per E! News.

“Travis seemed to be on great terms with everyone and the group seemed to have a lot of fun gambling together and hanging out,” an eyewitness told the outlet.