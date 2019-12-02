Meghan McCain Asks If Trump Committed A Crime, Gets The Runaround From Amy Klobuchar

Meghan McCain got the runaround Monday from Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar when she asked whether President Donald Trump had actually committed a crime.

Klobuchar, who is herself a presidential hopeful, made an appearance on ABC’s “The View” to talk about the 2020 Democratic primary and the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

McCain brought up Klobuchar’s Sunday appearance on “Meet the Press,” noting that the Minnesota Senator had invoked former President Richard Nixon when she referred to President Trump’s impeachment inquiry as a “global Watergate.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar described President Donald Trump’s behavior as unambiguously impeachable, calling it “a global Watergate”https://t.co/kkr3zAjUMY — POLITICO (@politico) December 1, 2019

McCain then asked Klobuchar to clarify, saying, “Senator, as you said earlier, you called this a global Watergate. You’re a former prosecutor. Based on what you know from the house hearings, do you think that Trump committed a crime?” (RELATED: Klobuchar Admits She Likes To Quote James Madison Because He Was Only 5’4″)

“Again, I want to look at all the evidence,” Klobuchar avoided answering the question directly. “I am the one that said this is impeachable conduct, and that I’m a former prosecutor as you note, and you got to look at each count, but I think this is very serious what happened here, and it will come over to the Senate, and remember. This isn’t a criminal proceeding. It is actually a decision under the Constitution about whether or not he should be removed from office.”

Klobuchar also addressed the fact that if articles of impeachment are sent to the Senate for a trial, she will have no choice but to leave the campaign trail in order to fulfill her Constitutional duty.