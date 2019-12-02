Chargers Receiver Mike Williams Makes Absurd Catch Against The Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams hauled in a crazy catch Sunday during a loss to the Denver Broncos.

On 4th and 11 in the final minutes of the game, the Chargers needed to move the sticks and Williams came up with a monster catch.

Rivers tossed the ball up to Williams, who was absolutely blanketed by the defense. It didn’t matter one bit. He hauled in the ball in spectacular fashion.

Watch the insane play below.

Folks, go ahead and put that one on the list for “best catch of the year” in the NFL. It really doesn’t get much better than that.

Williams was locked down by the secondary. There’s no reason for that ball getting through. Yet, the Chargers star found a way to haul it in.

I have no idea how he pulled it off at all. I don’t get it one bit. I feel like if Rivers threw that pass 100 more times, there’d be no shot of it being completed.

The Chargers might not have won the game, but I think it’s safe to say they had the best highlight of the weekend.

Hell of a performance from Williams.