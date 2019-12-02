‘Mini Mike’: Trump Has A New Nickname For Mike Bloomberg

President Donald Trump unveiled a new nickname for Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg after denying Bloomberg News press credentials for future campaign events.
“Mini Mike Bloomberg has instructed his third rate news organization not to investigate him or any Democrat, but to go after President Trump, only,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “The Failing New York Times thinks that is O.K., because their hatred & bias is so great they can’t even see straight. It’s not O.K.!”
Mini Mike Bloomberg has instructed his third rate news organization not to investigate him or any Democrat, but to go after President Trump, only. The Failing New York Times thinks that is O.K., because their hatred & bias is so great they can’t even see straight. It’s not O.K.!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019
The New York Times released a statement on Monday showing support for Bloomberg News after the president’s campaign said they would deny the news agency credentials for all events, according to TheHill. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Blacklists Bloomberg News Over ‘Unfair Reporting Practices’)
Trump’s campaign pointed towards the news organization’s stated policy that they will not conduct investigative reporting on any of the Democratic presidential candidates.
“Bloomberg News has declared that they won’t investigate their boss or his Democrat competitors, many of whom are current holders of high office, but will continue critical reporting on President Trump,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said Monday. “As President Trump’s campaign, we are accustomed to unfair reporting practices, but most news organizations don’t announce their biases so publicly.”
He added, “Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events.”