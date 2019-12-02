‘Mini Mike’: Trump Has A New Nickname For Mike Bloomberg

President Donald Trump unveiled a new nickname for Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg after denying Bloomberg News press credentials for future campaign events.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg has instructed his third rate news organization not to investigate him or any Democrat, but to go after President Trump, only,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “The Failing New York Times thinks that is O.K., because their hatred & bias is so great they can’t even see straight. It’s not O.K.!”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019