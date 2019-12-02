NBC Claims They Are ‘Working’ With Gabrielle Union Following ‘America’s Got Talent’ Exit

NBC claimed it is committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for employees after former judge Gabrielle Union claimed she experienced racism while working on the show.

It was recently revealed that Union would not be returning to the show for the next season, according to a report published by Page Six. Following the announcement, reports surfaced about a toxic work environment on the show.

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” NBC told Page Six in a statement.

“We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate,” the statement added.

As previously reported, sources claimed Union was told her hair was “too black” for the “AGT” audience around a dozen times. Sources on set of a taping with comedian Jay Leno also noted that after Leno made a joke about Koreans eating dog meat, Union reportedly urged producers of the show to talk to human resources. (RELATED: Dwyane Wade Backs Up Gabrielle Union After He Claims She Was ‘Fired’ From ‘America’s Got Talent’)

Instead, the line was reportedly cut from the “America’s Got Talent” episode before it aired on Aug. 6.

When the report surfaced last week, NBC claimed they have a “history of inclusivity and diversity” on the show.

“‘America’s Got Talent’ has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show,” NBC and series producer Fremantle said in a statement. “The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”