Ohio State Favored By 17 Against Wisconsin In The Big 10 Championship Game

Ohio State is favored by a ton against Wisconsin for the Big 10 championship game.

The spread for the game is currently at 17 points in favor of the Buckeyes. OSU won the first matchup 38-7 when the teams met in Columbus. (RELATED: Mt. Vernon High School In Texas Hires Former Baylor Football Coach Art Briles)

The spread is at 17? We’re talking about 17 points? That’s wildly disrespectful to my Badgers. Did we lose to them already one this year?

Sure, but we’re not talking about last time. We’re talking about this time, and it’s all on the line.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin (@BadgerFootball) smacks Minnesota (@GopherFootball) and P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck). The Gophers rowed their boat right into a damn iceberg. It’s time for Ohio State (@OhioStateFB) to get their ass kicking in the Big 10 title game. See you next Saturday! pic.twitter.com/iXpfT1wjPm — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 30, 2019

If the oddsmakers want to give us 17 points, then we’ll take it. What are we going to do? Tell the oddsmakers to favor OSU by less?

No, we’re not. I want these clowns all taking OSU. Hell, make us 30 point underdogs.

I can sit here and argue with oddsmakers or I can try to get better game plane for Wisconsin/OSU 2.0. Which one do you think is a better use of my time?

All I’ll say is this, we’re coming for the Buckeyes in Indy Saturday night. That might I can promise you. How will it go?

That remains to be seen. It’s going to be a war, and I hope you’re all ready. Welcome to the big stage, folks. Take the -17 if you want, but just know I’ll be here waiting and ready once the game is over.

Tune in at 8:00 EST on Fox to watch it all go down.