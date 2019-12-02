Rob Gronkowski Officially Won’t Return To The NFL This Season

Rob Gronkowski will officially stay retired for the rest of the NFL season.

After months and months of nonstop speculation about what the three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots would do, we now know the answer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Adam Schefter on Monday afternoon, Gronk missed the Saturday deadline to get back into the game and on the Patriots in 2019.

It was expected, now official: Rob Gronkowski cannot return in 2019. His deadline to return this season was 4pm ET Saturday, the last business day prior to a Week 13 game for reinstatement for players on reserve list. Gronkowski will be eligible to return again after Super Bowl. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2019

I told you all this was going to happen. I said there was no way Gronk was coming out of retirement, and I don’t blame him for staying on the sidelines.

I don’t blame Gronk for wanting to stay retired. Why wouldn’t he? He’s got his rings, he’s got his money, he’s got his TV gig and he’s got his health back.

The man has no incentive at all to ever put the pads back on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Nov 24, 2019 at 11:39am PST

At the end of the day, Gronk got incredibly banged up playing football. That’s just the reality of the situation.

He routinely put his body on the line, and it cost big time down the stretch. The game has an expiration date on it, and he met his.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Nov 10, 2019 at 6:22pm PST

He should keep enjoying his life and partying it up. The alternative of coming back just isn’t worth the risks.