Robert Pattinson Claims Batman Isn’t Actually A Superhero

Actor Robert Pattinson decided that Batman isn’t a Superhero.

Pattinson appeared Sunday on “Sunday Today With Willie Geist,” where he talked about taking on the role and how he doesn’t agree with the way fans characterize the Dark Knight, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“Batman is not a superhero,” he corrected host Geist while talking about the Dark Knight. “It’s weird. I always balk at it. I’m like, ‘It doesn’t count. You need to have, like, magical powers to be a superhero.'”

I’m not sure I agree with Pattinson on this though. Does a superhero have to have superpowers? I think if you’re saving the world from supernatural villains, then you definitely fall into the category of superhero. (RELATED: Robert Pattinson Reveals The Reason He Found The Idea Of Playing ‘Batman’ So ‘Interesting’)

Iron Man only has superpowers because of his suit, so does that mean he’s not technically a superhero? I’m a little confused on this matter, but I guess if Pattinson says he’s not, then he’s not.

Pattinson stars as the Dark Knight in “The Batman,” which is set to be released in 2021. Actors Paul Dano, Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis are also slated for roles in the film.

As previously reported, actress Zoe Kravitz was named as Catwoman in the movie back in October.