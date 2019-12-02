‘Sunday Night Football’ Gets Huge TV Ratings As The Texans Beat The Patriots

The TV ratings for the Texans beating the Patriots on NBC were absolutely huge.

According to TVByTheNumbers, nearly 19 million people tuned in as the Texans and Deshaun Watson beat Tom Brady and the Patriots 28-22 on “Sunday Night Football.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s a three week high and an 11% increase over last week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The numbers from last night are absolutely huge. It got 18.92 million viewers on average in the early data!

Those are gigantic numbers, and they’ll probably increase as more information comes in. I’m also not surprised the numbers are so big.

Tom Brady and the Patriots have won six Super Bowls, they’re arguably the most recognizable brand in all of football and they’re a dominating franchise.

On the other hand, you have Deshaun Watson and a very hot Texans team. There’s nothing people love more than a great young QB and a team trying to make a playoff push.

Add all these ingredients up, and you’ve got all you need for a ratings boom in primetime. There was never any doubt this one was going to put up numbers.

It’s been such an amazing season for the NFL in the TV ratings department. Say whatever you want about Roger Goodell, but business is booming right now for the league.

Outside of a few minor exceptions, the ratings have been gigantic under the lights.

We’ve only got a few weeks left of the season, but I have no doubt the games will continue to generate huge ratings down the stretch!