Witness To Terrelle Pryor Stabbing Reportedly Said They Should Have ‘Let Him Die’

More details have emerged about Terrelle Pryor getting stabbed, and they paint a dark picture.

According to TMZ, the police report states that a witness claimed Pryor allegedly got physical with another woman before Shalaya Briston allegedly stabbed him multiple times.

The police report also stated that one of the witnesses was heard voice texting into her watch that Briston was “just defending herself” and that “we should have just let him die” in response to driving the NFL free agent to the hospital. (RELATED: Terrelle Pryor Undergoes Surgery After Stabbing)

Pryor was in critical condition upon arriving to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. He is at this point expected to recover.

The Ohio State legend has been charged with assault and Briston has been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

The more that comes out of this situation, the worse it looks for Pryor and everybody involved. Obviously, everybody is innocent until proven guilty, but the police report makes this whole situation look awful.

How bad does an event need to be for a witness to allegedly state they should just have let Pryor die?

I have no idea what kind of conclusion we’ll get in this case, but Pryor obviously won’t be playing football anytime soon if he has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

What an absurd and ugly situation.