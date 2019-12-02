Texas A&M Makes $1.3 Million In Alcohol Sales During Football Games

Texas A&M cashed in on alcohol sales during football games this season.

According to KBTX, the Aggies pulled in $1.3 million during the inaugural season of selling beer in the stadium. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s stuff like this that only further convinces me we need alcohol sales at every single college stadium in America.

Texas A&M pulled in more than $1 million. Why wouldn’t you want to sell alcohol if it leads to getting straight paid?

This is about money and giving the fans a good experience. At this point in time, there’s legit no good reason to be against beer at football games.

Being against beer at football games is like being against freedom. It’s literally spitting in the face of everything this country represents.

Plus, if you’re having a terrible year like the Aggies did, then you want your fans to be buzzed. It’s pretty much the only way you can enjoy the product on the field.

Did you wall see how they ended their season? The Aggies lost 50-7 to LSU. Yeah, I think it’s only fair you let your fans drink if that’s the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Nov 30, 2019 at 6:08pm PST

Either way, people want beer with their football. If you don’t understand why, then you’re just not somebody I want associated with the sport.

Hopefully, the money the Aggies made motivates others to follow their lead and sell beer.