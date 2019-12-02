Tiffany Haddish Says She’d Host The Oscars If They Paid Her A Ton Of Money

Actress Tiffany Haddish claimed she’d host the Oscars, but only if her demands were met.

Jimmy Fallon asked Haddish if she would be willing to host the Oscars on Sunday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“I would if they paid me and I could do it with somebody… If you did it with me I would do it,” she told Fallon. “Like, I don’t want all that pressure on me ’cause I’m gonna lose my hair and then I’m gonna have to really wear wigs all the time. It’s too much stress. I mean, unless they paid me, like, a lot of money. I’d be like, ‘It’s worth it!'”

Of course, Haddish’s version of the Oscars would be “hot” and “so much fun.” (RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Claims Roseanne Barr ‘Has Been Racist’ – ‘It’s Not New’)

Haddish was first talked about as a potential host for the 2020 Oscars after comedian Kevin Hart stepped away from hosting the 2019 Oscars.

“You know, if we did it together that would be cool. But, you know, you need proper preparation time,” the “Girls Trip” actress said at the time. “I mean, Kevin would’ve hosted it this year if they weren’t tripping off of things that he said in his past that he already apologized for.”