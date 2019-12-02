Tom Brady Sends Message To Fans Following Loss To Houston: ‘This Team Will Never Quit’

Superbowl winning quarterback Tom Brady sent a strong message to fans following the team’s shocking 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans Sunday night.
"A man is not finished when he is defeated. He is finished when he quits," the New England Patriots QB captioned his post on Instagram Monday with a quote attributed to Richard Nixon, along with a snap of him and his teammates.
"This team will never quit," he added while noting that what happened Sunday night is in the past and now its time for the team to get ready to play the Kansas City Chiefs."#OnToKC."
Reading through the comments, former NE linebacker Tedy Bruschi simply wrote, “Already understood brother. #OntoKC.”
Patriots player Joseph Thuney added, "No doubt."
It comes after viewers of the game Sunday witnessed the Patriots QB’s heated sideline exchanges as the team fell to 10-2, per NESN.com.
“I do that quite a bit in practice,” Brady told Jim Gray. “I know they don’t always pick it up when I do speak, but I speak a lot in meetings, on the practice field and certainly in the games and in the huddle. I’m just trying to communicate what I see. A lot of other guys are doing the same thing.”
“It was a tough game (Sunday) night,” he added. “(The Texans) came out and played really well, and they played very aggressively. When that happens, you’ve got to go out there and you’ve got to try to match it. They got off to a great start, and we tried to battle back and just came up short in the end.”