Trump Says No To Impeachment Hearing

President Donald Trump boarded a plane this morning to London for the 70th Annual NATO summit – confirming the White House’s statement that Trump will not be at the impeachment hearing Wednesday.
Pat Cipollone, Counsel to the President, sent a five-page letter to House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler, calling the hearing “baseless” and “highly partisan.”
Cipollone also accused Nadler of “purposely” scheduling the hearing saying, “You scheduled this initial hearing-no doubt purposely-during the time that you know the President will be out of the country attending the NATO Leaders Meeting in London.”
The hearing Wednesday is expected to feature an assortment of law scholars, who will be debating whether or not Trump violated the US Constitution through “High Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
This hearing will be the first of what is expected to be several hearings by the House Judiciary Committee, and follows weeks of hearings by the House Intelligence Committee. (RELATED: George Conway Uses Kellyanne Conway’s Tweet To Attack Trump)
The House Intelligence Committee is expected to vote on its report Tuesday, recommending President Trump be removed from office. The report alleges that Trump abused the power of the presidency to pressure a foreign leader to investigate a political opponent.
The House Judiciary committee is expected to wrap up its hearings by the new year.