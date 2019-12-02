Trump Hits Back At Lisa Page After She Claims Victimhood In New Interview

President Donald Trump responded to former FBI lawyer Lisa Page on Monday after she gave an interview complaining about the president’s tweets about her.

Page broke her long-standing silence about her role in the Russian collusion investigation in an interview with the Daily Beast on Sunday, and she spoke at length about how Trump’s attacks against her had damaged her mental state.

“It’s like being punched in the gut. My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again. The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening,” Page said.

The president hit back at Page in a Monday tweet, pointing out that her texts with her paramour, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, revealed a bias against the Trump administration and could have possibly influenced the investigation. (RELATED: Comey Says Strzok Damaged FBI’s Reputation, Undermined Trump-Russia Probe)

“When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being ‘crushed,’ and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s ‘Insurance Policy’ text, to her, just in case Hillary loses,” Trump said.

When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being “crushed”, and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s “Insurance Policy” text, to her, just in case Hillary loses. Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

Strzok and Page infamously referred to an “insurance policy” in the event that Trump won the 2016 election over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.