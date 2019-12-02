Two Amazing Portable Bluetooth Speakers – Both Reduced For The Holidays!

CNET calls the Tribit Storm Box Bluetooth ‘the best portable mini speaker of 2019.” I wrote an article earlier this month when the product was reduced from $89.99 to $69.99, with some extra coupon offerings. Today through December 12, you can get the coveted speaker for only $44.79 – that’s a 50% reduction from the original list price! The Storm Box is worth the money at the original price, but don’t miss out on this fantastic deal. Just add code FMSPBTS30 to take advantage of the holiday pricing.

If you didn’t see my original article, the Storm Box 24W speaker offers 360-degree fully immersive surround sound, wireless dual pairing, and a 66-foot Bluetooth range outdoors. With a compact body and silicone strap, you can take it with you wherever you go. The durable fabric face is not only stylish, it withstands dirt for longs hours of outdoor use. Plus, it’s completely waterproof. The Storm Box can be completely submerged in 3 feet of water for over 30 minutes and not incur any damage. Perfect for rain or shine events, a day at the beach, camping, or a backyard pool party, you will also want to get one for yourself.

With enhanced resonating bass, crisp treble notes, crystal clear high notes, and detailed mids, you won’t just hear the music, you’ll feel it. Pair two Storm Boxes for an unparalleled cinematic experience. The audiophiles on your gift list will be impressed. Additionally, the device boasts an incredible 20-hour playtime. The top-of-the-line 2600 mah rechargeable li-ion battery allows a full day of continuous non-distorted playtime. Still skeptical? Check out the reviews on Amazon.

Reviewers call it the “best choice” stating it is far superior to the JBL Flip 4, XSound Go, Oontz Angle 3 Ultra, and the Beats Pill. One purchaser called the Tribit Storm “simply amazing” He went on to say, “this speaker blew all my doubts away rather quickly. I am now considering getting another to replace my Sony speakers.” Customers state Tribit’s customer service is unbeatable.

If that’s more than you want to spend, consider the Tribit XSound Go Portable 12W Bluetooth Speaker has 66-foot Bluetooth range, rich stereo sound, a built-in mic, and offers 24 hours of continuous playtime. Like the Storm Box, it is completely waterproof. The solid construction consists of a solid internal frame and a tough exterior coating to protect against bumps and drops. It is the longest continuous play, going for 24 hours non-stop without needing to be charged.

The XSound Go is a smaller speaker measuring 6.7 X 2.2 X 2.3 inches. It is incredibly portable at a weight of only .84 ounces. The sleek, ultra-compact design is perfect for use on the go. It is small and light enough to fit in a backpack or purse. This speaker is Wirecutter’s budget pick for “an all-around good portable Bluetooth speaker.” Regularly priced at $32.49, it is Amazon’s Choice for Tribit products. Today through December 12, you can get the speaker for only $24.74. In order to take advantage of the holiday pricing on Amazon when you check out, add code FMSPBTS20. Purchasers call it a “great product with a great sound that is louder than anticipated.”

