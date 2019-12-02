UTSA Won’t Hire Former Baylor Football Coach Art Briles

UTSA won’t make Art Briles their next football coach.

UTSA is looking for a new leader after the regular season concluded, but the former Baylor coach won’t be in the mix. (RELATED: Mt. Vernon High School In Texas Hires Former Baylor Football Coach Art Briles)

The athletic department issued a statement on Sunday that it would be “easy” to not consider Briles due to the school’s relationship with Brenda Tracy and the “stance we’ve taken on sexual assault and sexual abuse awareness.”

Tracy is a rape survivor and activist.

UTSA AD Lisa Campos said Art Briles will not be a candidate in her search: “I think it’s easy to cross off Art Briles, given our relationship with @brendatracy24 and given the stance we’ve taken on sexual assault and sexual abuse awareness. That is a pretty obvious one for me.” — Greg Luca (@GregLuca) December 1, 2019

Briles hasn’t coached at the college level ever since Baylor fired him following a massive sexual assault scandal throughout the football program.

It was never proven that he knew about any wrong doing, but heads had to roll. As the head football coach, the administration showed him the exit.

Ever since, he’s never coached at the FBS level.

The reality is that Briles‘ days of coaching at the FBS level are almost certainly over. He’s just got way too much baggage.

I’m not even sure how his name got attached to the UTSA job, but I can’t believe people thought they’d hire him.

Does he have recruiting ties to the region? Sure, but it’s just not going to happen.

Could he get a smaller job? Sure, but the FBS is done for him as far as I’m concerned. A major program won’t touch a guy that comes with a sexual misconduct scandal tied to his previous program.

That’s just the reality of the situation.