Washington Football Coach Chris Petersen Stepping Down, Will Be Replaced By Jimmy Lake

Chris Petersen is leaving the Washington Huskies as the program’s head coach.

According to a statement from the school on Monday, Petersen “will step down from his position” after the bowl game. Defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake is the new head coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Petersen, who used to coach at Boise State, served as the head coach for six seasons and will finish with a 54-26 record with the Huskies.

This is absolutely shocking. I’m absolutely stunned right now. Why is Petersen leaving? It’s not like he is at an age most coaches retire.

He’s only 55 years old! He’s got a lot of good times in front of him.

I have no idea if this DC is any good or not. I doubt anybody ever thought they’d wake up today and he’d be the coach of the Huskies.

Petersen looked like the guy that was going to be there for the long haul. He was the guy that got Washington to the playoff.

Now, it’s all over after six seemingly quick seasons.

Washington is about to go through a bunch of changes that I don’t think anybody saw coming. Again, this is simply stunning.

Petersen is one of the best coaches in the game, and there’s no question about it. Hopefully, he doesn’t stay out of the game for long.