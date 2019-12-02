‘We Don’t Talk About The President In A Negative Way’: Pelosi Talks Impeachment While Abroad In Spain

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Monday said she refuses to speak poorly about President Donald Trump while traveling abroad after being asked about impeachment in Spain.

Pelosi, who is leading a congressional delegation on climate issues in Madrid, Spain, took questions at a press conference Monday and was first asked about the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Trump. “When we travel abroad, we don’t talk about the president in a negative way. We save that for home,” Pelosi said.

Just one day before, The White House told House Democrats that they will not take part in the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing, after being invited by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler.

The news comes after Nadler asked Trump on Friday if he would be sending his lawyers to the impeachment hearing scheduled for Dec. 4. Nadler also asked Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee what witnesses they plan to ask permission to subpoena for the hearings in letters sent to Trump, the Associated Press reported.

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, there are currently 228 Democrats who support impeachment or an impeachment inquiry. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raised approximately $1 million dollars the day after Pelosi came out in favor of the impeachment of Trump for the first time after meeting with her caucus. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)

Democrats have continued to send congressional subpoenas to those close to Trump for documents related to the ongoing scandal regarding Trump’s phone call with the President of Ukraine and whether Trump asked him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. military aid to Ukraine. The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees are all investigating Trump, his cabinet members, and closest allies.

Many of Pelosi’s Democratic colleagues previously pushed for impeaching Trump, including Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green, who broke with Pelosi when he vowed to force a vote to impeach Trump in late March. Green, who previously had several bills to impeach Trump overwhelmingly rejected by the House of Representatives, called for a third impeachment vote. Pelosi said impeachment was “just not worth it” in a March interview. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Comes Out In Favor Of Impeachment)

Pelosi previously said she would not hold a full vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry, which Trump has continued to call for.