Ex-Californian Explains Why Texas Is A Better State

Leftist policies destroy the once beautiful state of California. So, Californians are voting with their feet … to Texas.
Despite California‘s coastline, mountains, and beautiful weather, the latest census data show Californians can’t stop moving to the Lone Star State.
Lisa Smiley, an ex-Californian, explains why the conservative policies of Texas make it a better state for both families and businesses.
Pod & Country is a new weekly show produced by the Daily Caller. Host Lisa Smiley seeks to enlighten a new breed of conservatives who want to think deeper about what’s happening in America. She goes beyond the typical headlines to discuss the political and moral ideas driving the day’s biggest stories.
