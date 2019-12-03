Women Get Into Absurd Brawl During NFL Game. The Videos Are Crazy

A pair of women got into a crazy fight in the stands when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday.

In two videos posted on Twitter, the two women can be seen scrapping, and it’s really not a close fight at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The woman wearing a Rams jersey was just letting the other one have it with blow after blow. Give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Cardinals taking L’s on and off the field. Fuck this game bro pic.twitter.com/R9WPgIx0Y9 — (@escomars) December 1, 2019

Well, folks, this is what I like to call another example of idiots fighting at sporting events. I feel like I’ve said it a million times, but I’ll say it again. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

If you find yourself fighting at a sporting event, you’re a clown. Things have gone very wrong in your life if you’re the kind of person who shows up to an NFL game with the intent of swinging on somebody. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

However, this situation is a bit unusual. Usually, we get a bunch of drunk men throwing punches at each other in the stands. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Not this time. This time, we have a pair of women. That’s not something you see every day. That’s not something you really see at all.

Either way, we need to all come together to end this nonsense. Just drink a beer and enjoy the game.

H/T: Barstool Sports