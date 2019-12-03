Chris Petersen Stepped Down From Washington To ‘Recharge’

Chris Petersen has revealed the reason he stepped down as the Washington Huskies football coach, and it’s pretty simple.

According to TMZ on Monday afternoon, Petersen explained that he needed to “recharge” in a statement released after his announcement shook the college football world. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yahoo Sports reported that a source close to Petersen used the same language, and said, “He just needs to recharge.”

This is such a crazy situation. One moment, Petersen is leading the Huskies into the bowl season, and the next he’s announced that this will be his final season with the team.

Stuff like this doesn’t happen, especially with guys like Petersen. We’re talking about one of the most successful coaches in the sport over the past two decades.

He dominated at Boise State and had a ton of success at Washington.

Now, it’ll all be over after the bowl season, and Petersen will step back into the shadows. It really seems like this dude just doesn’t love the spotlight at all.

I can’t blame him. Once you’ve already got the money and success, there’s not much else that needs to be accomplished.

He’s a hell of a coach, and we’ll see if he ever gets back into the game. It sounds like he’s just been ground down and needs some time to himself.

He’s absolutely earned that right after years and years of success.