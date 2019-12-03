Doug Pederson Calls The Dolphins A ‘Good Football Team’ After Humiliating Loss

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson lied straight through his teeth after losing 37-31 to the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday.

As I was scrolling through Instagram, I saw a graphic with a quote from Pederson that I just assumed had to be a joke. Nope! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Do you all know what Pederson said after getting beat by arguably the worst team in the NFL? According to CBS, he referred to the Dolphins as a “good football team.”

Yes, the man running the Eagles thinks the 3-9 Dolphins are a good team.

A good football team? Give me a break. The Dolphins suck and the Eagles aren’t much better. Pederson should just admit it.

What he shouldn’t do is lie to everybody in order to justify his humiliating loss.

A good football team? What a joke. I understand being embarrassed because you lost, but it’s not even a believable lie.

We’ve all watched the Dolphins play this year. We all know how bad they are. Let’s not pretend differently. Let’s not spin some sob story about how they might actually be talented.

They’re not. Pederson and the Eagles got beat by a pathetic football team. It’s that simple.