ESPN Gives Ohio State An 81.6% Of Winning The Big 10 Championship Game

ESPN is very confident that Ohio State will beat Wisconsin in the Big 10 championship game on Saturday.

According to ESPN’s FPI, the Buckeyes have an 81.6% chance of winning the biggest game of the weekend, which would secure them a playoff spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I love this. Inject these numbers right into my veins. Keep overlooking us. Let the world forget and pass by the Badgers.

You think I care? I want the whole world to ignore us. That’s when we do our best. The Wisconsin Badgers are like Delta Force.

We don’t need the spotlight, we don’t write books, we don’t star in movies and we don’t demand attention. We just go out and get the job done.

When our helicopters hit the ground, it’s go time.

Now, am I guaranteeing a victory? I’m not saying anything right now because I’m not done planning. Trust me, I have the best plans. Why would I tip my cards to OSU before I have to.

It’s not going to happen, my friends!

Just count us out at your own peril. Overlook us and see what happens. I can promise you this won’t go the way ESPN and the rest of the world thinks.

See you all Saturday for the Big 10 title, and make sure to check back later in the week for my full preview.