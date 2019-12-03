Editorial

LIVE: Watch Reporters Eat Bugs During Our Facebook Broadcast

Daily Caller News Foundation Reporters
Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Whitney Tipton Reporter

Join us on Facebook at 11 a.m. for live interviews with reporters and editors from the Daily Caller News Foundation and the Daily Caller. You’ll have a chance to have your questions answered and look behind the scenes of our newsroom. It’s Giving Tuesday, so it’s only right we offer incentives to earn your donations:

  • $5: We’ll read your comment while we’re live on Facebook.
  • $50: We’ll send you a Tucker Carlson coffee mug.
  • $100: We’ll send you a signed copy of Tucker’s book “Ship of Fools.”
  • $150: A tour of the office with video journalist Stephanie Hamill.
  • $2,500: We’ll fly you out* for lunch with the DCNF and DC staff.

If total donations reach:

  • For every $250: One of our reporters will eat President Donald Trump’s lunch (Mickey D’s insanity).
  • For every $1,000: One of our reporters or editors will eat whole dried crickets during the live feed. 

Broadcast will be live here at 11 a.m. Eastern Time:

WATCH HERE!

*must live in the continental United States.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.