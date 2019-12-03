Gardner Minshew Officially Named The Starting Quarterback For The Jaguars

Gardner Minshew is officially back to being the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team announced Monday afternoon that Minshew would be the starter back under center against the Chargers this Sunday.

The move comes after the Washington State legend replaced Nick Foles at halftime during a loss to the Bucs.

There it is, folks. I said the Jaguars had to do it, I pleaded with them to get the job done, I demanded the fans get what they wanted and here we are.

The man with the iconic mustache is back to being a starting quarterback in the NFL. All of a sudden, everything feels right in the world.

Do I feel bad for Nick Foles? Not really. He got his fat contract, and he’s still going to get paid. It’s hard to feel bad for a guy making millions of dollars to hold a clipboard.

If he didn’t want to be on the sideline, he shouldn’t have let a sixth round rookie play him right out of a job.

The simple reality is that there’s just way more energy in the air whenever Minshew is on the field compared to Foles.

He’s just got a strange kind of authentic swagger that can’t be duplicated, and it works. He’s clearly the man for the job.

Doug Marrone shouldn’t have ever benched him to begin with, but at least he’s back.

Now, let’s get back to slinging some touchdowns and winning games.