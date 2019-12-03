Giannis Antetokounmpo Throws Down Huge Dunk Against The Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a monster dunk Monday night against the New York Knicks.

The Greek Freak dribbled the ball into the paint, spun around and elevated for a gigantic slam directly over a defender. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s one of the craziest displays of athleticism you’ll ever see. Give it a watch below.

Giannis just bullied Randle pic.twitter.com/ou1MsSkazp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2019

There aren’t too many people on the planet who have the level of athleticism Antetokounmpo just put on display for the league.

He pushed his way straight to the hoop, spun around and dunked on a professional basketball player like it was no big deal at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milwaukee Bucks (@bucks) on Dec 2, 2019 at 5:31pm PST

I’m not sure there are more than five other players in the league who could have done what Giannis did Monday night.

That’s why he’s arguably the best player in the league. He pulls stuff off most other players could only ever dream about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Dec 2, 2019 at 8:42pm PST

There’s a solid chance he could win the MVP again, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all. Giannis simply moves the needle and routinely dominates.

Well done!