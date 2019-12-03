Jerry Jones Says Jason Garrett ‘Will Be Coaching In The NFL Next Year’

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently had a very strange comment about head coach Jason Garrett.

There has been a ton of chatter about Garrett's future after the Cowboys have fallen to 6-6 on the year. Most people seem to think he'll be gone at the end of the season. From the sounds of it, that might be the case.

“In my opinion, Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year,” Jones said Tuesday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan when discussing if the Cowboys coach is qualified and if he should have Super Bowl expectations, according to USA Today.

I read that quote one way, and it’s not good for Garrett. It’s over. Jones is getting rid of him, and at the same time he’s trying to hype him up to the rest of the league.

Saying he’ll be coaching in the NFL, but not specifying is all you need to know. If he intended for him to remain with the Cowboys, he would have just said that.

Instead, he opted to say he’ll still be in the NFL. Yeah, not a great day if you’re Jason Garrett.

If Garrett wants my advice, I’d suggest getting your agent on the phone and looking for work during the 2020 season because it sounds like his time is over in Dallas.

I could be wrong, and it just could have been Jones talking. However, if I was betting, that’s not how I’d bet.