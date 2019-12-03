Politics

Justin Trudeau Caught On Camera Bashing Trump To Other World Leaders

BRITAIN-US-NATO-SUMMIT-DEFENCE-DIPLOMACY

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Scott Morefield Reporter

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught on camera apparently criticizing the length of U.S. President Donald Trump’s press conferences during an informal chat with world leaders at Tuesday’s NATO Summit in London.

The video, recorded during a Buckingham Palace reception following the day’s summit activities, was posted by CBC News Network’s Power & Politics Twitter account:

“Is that why you were late?” a smiling British Prime Minster Boris Johnson appeared to ask.

“He was late because he takes 40 minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau said. “Oh ya ya ya, he announced …”

At which point French President Emmanuel Macron said something which couldn’t be heard by the video.

“You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” Trudeau continued. (RELATED: Trump Trade Advisor: There’s A ‘Special Place In Hell’ For Trudeau)

The 25-second clip ended with some unintelligible dialogue.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: (Back row, from left) Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg; Egils Levits, President of Latvia; Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania; Dusko Markovic, Prime Minister of Montenegro; Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway; Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of Netherlands; Zuzana Caputova, President of Slovakia; Andrzej Duda, President of Poland; Antonio Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal; Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania; Marjan Sarec, Prime Minister of Slovenia, (middle row from left) Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania; Zoran Zaev, Prime Minister of North Macedonia; Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark; Juri Ratas, Prime Minister of Estonia; Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Angela Merkel, President of Germany; Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece; Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary; Katrin Jakobsdottir, Prime Minister of Iceland; Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister of Italy; Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia, (seated from left) Sophie Wilmas, Prime Minister of Belgium; Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria; Donald Trump, President of United States; Prince Charles, Prince of Wales; Jens Stoltenberg, Nato Secretary General; Queen Elizabeth II; Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada; Pedro Sanchez, Acting Prime Minister of Spain; Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey; Milos Zeman, President of the Czech Republic pose for a group photo at a reception for NATO leaders hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on December 3, 2019 in London, England. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II hosted the reception at Buckingham Palace for NATO Leaders to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The relationship between the liberal Trudeau and conservative American president has often been marked by Trump pressing Canada on both trade deals and, as occurred at Tuesday’s summit, paying its share for NATO defense.

“We’ll put Canada on a payment plan, you know, we’ll put them on a payment plan,” Trump said Tuesday while sitting across from Trudeau. “I’m sure the prime minister would love that.”

Trudeau responded by insisting his government has made “significant investments” in air and naval defense and is “increasing significantly” its defense spending from prior cuts.