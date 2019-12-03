Kamala Harris To End 2020 Campaign

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris is ending her 2020 presidential campaign, according to multiple media reports.
Harris has informed her staff of the decision, and plans on releasing a video Tuesday to make the announcement official, according to Politico. (RELATED: New York Times Obtains Resignation Letter From Kamala Harris Staffer)
NEWS – Kamala Harris is dropping out of the presidential election today, I’m told reliably. She’s informing staff now.
BREAKING: Kamala Harris is out
Her reported decision to drop out comes days after The New York Times obtained a resignation from a former Harris staffer who claimed she had “never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly.”
