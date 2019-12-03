Politics

Kamala Harris To End 2020 Campaign

2020 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris speaks during the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., Aug. 10, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

REUTERS/Scott Morgan

William Davis Reporter

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris is ending her 2020 presidential campaign, according to multiple media reports.

Harris has informed her staff of the decision, and plans on releasing a video Tuesday to make the announcement official, according to Politico. (RELATED: New York Times Obtains Resignation Letter From Kamala Harris Staffer)

Her reported decision to drop out comes days after The New York Times obtained a resignation from a former Harris staffer who claimed she had “never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly.”

We will have more as this story develops…