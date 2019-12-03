Editorial

Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Emerald Green Dress At Palace Reception With Trumps

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Family Action in Lewisham, London, Britain, January 22, 2019 REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton wowed when she showed up Tuesday in a gorgeous emerald green dress for a reception at Buckingham Palace with President Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the festive long-sleeve, high neck number that went down past her knees as she joined the event for NATO leaders put on by Queen Elizabeth II in honor of the 70th anniversary of the alliance. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance, hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge…at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

She completed the great winter look with loose hair and striking drop earrings. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

“The Princess Royal, The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester meet NATO leaders, members of delegations and @NATO staff in the Picture Gallery,” a tweet from royal household read, along with several snaps of the evening.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greets guests at Buckingham Palace in central London on December 3, 2019 during a reception hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the NATO alliance summit. - NATO leaders gather Tuesday for a summit to mark the alliance's 70th anniversary but with leaders feuding and name-calling over money and strategy, the mood is far from festive. (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge…reception hosted by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the NATO alliance summit. (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point has has been noted before. Most recently, the duchess turned heads when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping black sheer lace gown for a royal engagement in London.

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls – RC2UDD9QABOR

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.