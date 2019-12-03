Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Emerald Green Dress At Palace Reception With Trumps

Kate Middleton wowed when she showed up Tuesday in a gorgeous emerald green dress for a reception at Buckingham Palace with President Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the festive long-sleeve, high neck number that went down past her knees as she joined the event for NATO leaders put on by Queen Elizabeth II in honor of the 70th anniversary of the alliance. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the great winter look with loose hair and striking drop earrings. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

“The Princess Royal, The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester meet NATO leaders, members of delegations and @NATO staff in the Picture Gallery,” a tweet from royal household read, along with several snaps of the evening.

The Princess Royal, The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester meet NATO leaders, members of delegations and @NATO staff in the Picture Gallery. pic.twitter.com/JfLmO8Wk56 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 3, 2019

This evening, The Duchess of Cambridge attended a reception hosted by The Queen at Buckingham Palace to mark 70 years of the @NATO alliance. pic.twitter.com/Gz0xIbsMW3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 3, 2019

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point has has been noted before. Most recently, the duchess turned heads when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping black sheer lace gown for a royal engagement in London.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.