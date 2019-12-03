Report: Kendall Jenner Intruder Arrested After Scaling Fence To Get Into Her Property

An intruder at Kendall Jenner’s home was reportedly arrested after the suspect gained access to her property by scaling a neighbors fence.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ in a piece published Tuesday, that 27-year-old Richard Eggers was taken into custody after he had allegedly got into the 24-year-old‘s Hollywood Hills property after climbing the fence to her home around midnight. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

Sources said after he got on the property he didn’t get very far after Jenner’s security team reportedly hopped on him once he got to the driveway and held him until the officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived to arrest him. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

It is unclear at this time if the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star was at home at the time of the alleged incident.

Other sources told the outlet, Eggers claimed he was just in the neighborhood going door to door to collect signatures for impeachment of President Donald Trump.

This was reportedly not the first time the suspect has tried to get to Jenner. Back in September he was spotted on surveillance camera by the Victoria’s Secret model‘s security team, but got away before they could nab him.

The suspect was arrested and booked on a misdemeanor for trespassing.