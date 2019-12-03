Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Will Not Attend Donald Trump’s Buckingham Palace Visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be attending President Donald Trump’s visit to Buckingham Palace.

Trump will be present at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday during his two-day NATO summit in London, according to a report published by People magazine. The drinks reception will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, and many royals will be in attendance, except Markle and Prince Harry.

Members of the royal family who will be attending include Duchess Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The reception falls during the time Markle and Prince Harry have chosen to pause their royal duties.

“The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” a royal source said at the time. (RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reveal They Won’t Spend Christmas With Royal Family)

The decision to step away from the royal duties comes after Markle and Prince Harry expressed concern over the treatment of the royal family by the press.

Middleton will attend the reception, but her husband Prince William is currently on a four-day tour of Kuwait and Oman, People reported.

The NATO summit comes after a June visit to Buckingham Palace. Most of the royal family was in attendance for the reception, except Markle. The Duchess was on maternity leave after giving birth to baby Archie the month before.