Editorial

Melania Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Yellow Cape Coat And Dress Combo At London Reception

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife First Lady of the United States Melania Trump arrive at a reception for NATO leaders hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on December 3, 2019 in London, England. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II hosted the reception at Buckingham Palace for NATO Leaders to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping yellow cape coat and dress combo for a reception in London.

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve magenta colored dress and bright yellow cape combo that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace for a reception for NATO leaders hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the stunning look with loose hair and matching colored magenta high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Just ahead of the event, FLOTUS and POTUS joined the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, and his wife The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, at the Clarence House for tea.

(Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

To say she looked amazing would be an understatement.

(Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in London in a gorgeous red coat and black dress combo after exiting Air Force One.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.