NBA TV Ratings Continue To Tank, Down 20% On ESPN And 23% On TNT

The NBA’s issues with TV ratings appear to be getting worse.

It's not a secret that the league has struggled recently in the ratings department, and things don't appear to be getting better at all.

According to John Ourand, TV ratings this season are now down 20% on ESPN and an even worse 23% on TNT.

The NBA’s TV scorecard so far:

TNT down 23%

ESPN down 20%

RSNs down 13%

What an absolute disaster for ESPN, TNT and the league. Mostly, this is just really bad for the NBA because it gives off the perception that people just don’t care.

Take a look at the NFL and college football. The ratings for both have been through the roof this season. The numbers are borderline pornographic.

They’re just gigantic week after week.

Yet, while people are tuning in for college football around the clock, fans don’t seem to care at all for the NBA.

That’s not good news for Adam Silver or anybody else involved in making decisions.

Why are the ratings so bad? I honestly have no idea. Having so many games makes each one matter a little less, which is the exact opposite situation for college football.

Having LeBron James out on the west coast playing later games also doesn’t help much. He’s the biggest needle mover in the league.

Casual fans will tune in for him and not for anything else. That means if he’s playing late at night that people just won’t watch.

All I know for sure is that the league has to figure something out because this is on the brink of absolute disaster.

Silver might have some plans in the work already to fix the crisis. I honestly don’t know, but it’s crystal clear something has to be done before the situation for the NBA gets worse.