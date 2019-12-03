Robert De Niro Defends Anna Paquin’s Role In ‘The Irishman,’ Calls Her ‘Powerful’ And ‘Terrific’

Robert De Niro has no problem with how Anna Paquin’s talents were used in his new movie “The Irishman.”

The former HBO star has a grand total of seven words in the Netflix film from Martin Scorsese, and that’s apparently a problem for some. (REVIEW: ‘The Irishman’ Is An Epic Movie About Frank Sheeran And The Death Of Jimmy Hoffa)

It’s not a problem for De Niro, who plays Paquin’s character’s father Frank Sheeran in the film. He told USA Today, “She was very powerful and that’s what it was. Maybe in other scenes there could’ve been some interaction between Frank and her possibly, but that’s how it was done. She’s terrific and it resonates.”

Paquin also slapped down criticism with a tweet where she stated she had the “privilege of joining the incredible cast” and is “incredibly proud” of her role.

Nope, nobody was doing any “ordering”. I auditioned for the privilege of joining the incredible cast of .@TheIrishmanFilm and I’m incredibly proud to get to be a part of this film. https://t.co/yx54jE4ugy — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 9, 2019

To tell you how big of a deal Paquin’s minor role in the movie is, it was a gigantic moment on Twitter and a simple Google search will show plenty of woke opinions.

Here’s the reality of the film for those of you who haven’t seen it yet. By the time we get to Paquin’s character, she’s an adult and estranged from her father.

The whole point is that she has no no relationship with Frank after all his horrific choices in life. There’s no heart-to-heart, there’s no loving father/daughter relationship or anything else like that.

I’m not sure how you show that with a ton of dialogue. Also, this is Martin Scorsese. He’s a Hollywood legend for a reason.

Maybe, just maybe, we don’t need to get woke on everything. Paquin took the role, was happy to do so and doesn’t sound like she has any regrets.

Everybody should relax and let Paquin make her own decisions. If she has no problems with it (which is the reality of the situation), then all the outside noise is nothing but pointless chatter.

Now, go see “The Irishman.” It’s a really good movie.