SEC Shorts Releases Hilarious Video On Alabama’s Playoff Hopes Getting Murdered

SEC Shorts released an awesome video Monday about the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The YouTube channel, which is known for its great SEC content, posted a video about Alabama being kicked out of the playoffs after losing to Auburn, and it’s hilarious. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you love rejoicing in the pain of Alabama fans, this is the video for you. Give it a watch below.

This will never not be funny. I hate the SEC, and I really hate Alabama. I can respect them, but there’s no question that I also despise them with every fiber in my body.

I love watching them lose. There’s nothing that gets me going like sad Alabama fans. Is that cruel? I don’t know, but I’m going with it.

I had tears of joy watching Auburn run them off of the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball) on Dec 2, 2019 at 9:55am PST

Now, the Crimson Tide will have to wait until next year for a ticket to the playoff. You better believe I’ll still be cheering against them and laughing if they lose.

You just hate to see Saban struggle. You just hate to see it!