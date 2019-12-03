Sharon Osbourne Claims She Left ‘America’s Got Talent’ Because Of NBC, Not The Show

TV personality Sharon Osbourne claimed she didn’t leave “America’s Got Talent” because of the show.

Osbourne pointed to issues she had with the network as her reason for leaving the competition show, according to a report published by Page Six. She opened up about her issues on Monday’s episode of “The Talk.”

More stars who have been involved in “America’s Got Talent” are responding to Gabrielle Union’s controversial exit from the show, including Jay Leno and Sharon Osbourne. https://t.co/8CjYQhCvU4 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) December 3, 2019

“It’s hard because everybody’s experience on the show is different, and I was at that show for six years,” she said. “I didn’t get let go, however, I left — and that’s the truth.”

“I left because of NBC, not because of the show,” she reiterated. “However, I had my own problems with the network, but hey, I don’t know about any of [Union’s] concerns about the show. … Obviously, there wasn’t anybody of color on the panel when I was there, so I honestly can’t say.” (RELATED: Jay Leno Doesn’t Have Much To Say Regarding Gabrielle Union’s ‘Firing’ From ‘America’s Got Talent’)

Gabrielle Union was allegedly “fired” from “America’s Got Talent,” according to Union’s husband Dwyane Wade. She also expressed concern over racially insensitive comments made on the show that went unaddressed, Variety reported. Comedian Jay Leno reportedly made a joke about Korean dog meat, while Union was told her hairstyles were “too black” for the “AGT” audience.

Osbourne claimed everyone was “amazing” to her when she worked on the show from season two to season seven.

“When I was there it was a great great show to work on, the crew and everybody were amazing to me,” Osbourne continued. “Everybody except the network. I can only speak from my experience.”